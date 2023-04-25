Wonka Footage Reaction: Timothée Chalamet Will Make Your Chocolate Dreams Come True [CinemaCon 2023]

CinemaCon is underway, folks! /Film's own Ben Pearson is on the ground at the yearly film showcase in Las Vegas and is bringing us the first word on some awesome exclusive trailers and sneak peek footage presentations — including the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel film "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet. CinemaCon debuted some new clips from the film, which arrives at the end of the year, and it looks like fans of the "Wonka" franchise will have a lot to say about the movie.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time CinemaCon attendees have gotten a glimpse into Wonka's world. Last year, footage from the movie was also presented. The film is set to follow the world's favorite chocolatier in his younger years and chronicles his first encounters with the Oompa Loompas prior to the opening of his later-famous candy factory. Considering the controversy over those characters and their allusions to real-life enslaved people since Roald Dahl's 1964 book came out, it will be interesting to see how to movie handles the Oompa Loompas, and, in turn, Wonka's relationship to them. The film is directed by "Paddington 1 & 2" writer/director Paul King, who wrote the script alongside English comedian Simon Farnaby.

When it comes to the cast, we already know Chalamet stars as the titular candymaker himself, while Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, and Natasha Rothwell round out the film's ensemble. "Wonka" is being produced by "Harry Potter" franchise alum David Heyman alongside Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire. Though this isn't the first of it we've seen of it, the "Wonka" footage speaks for itself in all its sweet and colorful glory.