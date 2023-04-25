Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Footage Reaction: Arthur And Orm Join Forces [CinemaCon 2023]

Jason Momoa and his trident are back! But maybe not for long. Thanks to new DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, the DC Extended Universe is coming to an end this Christmas season — and it'll wrap up with a sequel to DC's highest-grossing movie of all time, "Aquaman." While Batman, Superman, Shazam, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam are all being left behind, if there's any character that has a shot at transferring into the new DC Universe, Jason Momoa's King of Atlantis looks like the best bet. Given the film's commercial chances.

Of course, just because the first "Aquaman" movie rode the waves to become a billion-dollar grosser, doesn't mean its follow-up — "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — is destined to do the same. Momoa and returning director James Wan will be hoping for a repeat; more so the latter. The actor might already have a future in the new DCU, given he's being considered to play Lobo.

If Gunn picks Momoa as Aquaman over Lobo, the rest of the "Lost Kingdom" cast will no doubt be happy too. As they might get another payday down the road. In addition to Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, returning "Aquaman" stars include Amber Heard as Xebel princess Mera, Willem Dafoe as Arthur's mentor Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Arthur's half-brother Orm Marius, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villain David Kane/Black Manta, and Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman as Arthur's parents. Ben Affleck's Batman has a cameo in the "Aquaman" sequel too.

The first footage for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" played during the Warner Bros. panel on Tuesday at the ongoing CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where /Film's Ben Pearson is on the ground. Here's what he saw.