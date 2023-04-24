Guardians Of The Galaxy's Zoe Saldana Is Done Playing Gamora, Hopes The Character Gets Recast
It's no secret that "Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol. 3" is intended as an ending. The final chapter of the "Guardians" trilogy that started in 2014 is set to hit theaters next month, and when it does, it'll close the book on the story of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) as we know it. Director James Gunn has confirmed as much, and the movie's trailer even feels like a heartfelt goodbye. But Marvel is Marvel, and IP never really dies, so it's no surprise that the film's cast is still being asked about if they'd maybe — just maybe — leave the door open to future returns as the Guardians.
Co-stars Pratt and Saldana were asked as much in an interview for the latest issue of Total Film, and while Pratt didn't shut down the idea, Saldana confirmed it's time to wipe off the green face paint for good. "I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward," Saldana told the outlet. While she's done with the role, the actor seems not only accepting of the idea that future Guardians stories will be told someday but hopeful about it. "The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away," Saldana shared. "She's been such an impactful character for fans and especially female fans, and young female fans."
'I have no complaints. And I'm moving on.'
Both Saldana and Pratt are clear about the fact that their answers here hold no bearing on who lives and dies in the latest installment; while Pratt said he "wouldn't want to rule [a return] out," he also clarified that "this is the MCU, so even if people die, they can come back." For her part, Saldana thinks future generations might want more Guardian stories. She told Total Film, "I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to."
Saldana continued, "But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints. And I'm moving on." That's about as final as it gets; the actress, whose career is also tied up in another massive franchise with James Cameron's "Avatar" sequels, will take her last bow as Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." She's not the only castmate to express love for the character while also admitting they're ready to close the book on their role; back in 2021, Bautista said he's done playing Drax for good, but hopes the character eventually gets rebooted. It seems like the sign of some great source material if the cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy" is invested in the next iteration of the story even as they make their exits.
She's done with Gamora, but down to work with Gunn again
Marvel hasn't actually announced any plans for future Guardians stories, but if more do ever come to fruition, they'll be much different without Gunn behind the camera. The writer-director is currently heading up DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, where he's also set to direct "Superman: Legacy," and the upcoming Guardians film marks his final collaboration with the rival superhero film studio. In the same interview with Total Film, Saldana also admitted that while she's said her goodbyes to Gamora, Gunn could still get her on board for a future project.
"If (Gunn] were to call, I would have his back any day, because, you know, it would be fun. It's always fun working with him," she shared. The actress called Warner Bros Discovery "really smart" to recruit the filmmaker-turned-executive, and sounds ready to see what he does next. "I think he's going to do something really great there, and I'm excited," Saldana shared. That's our cue to start brainstorming DC roles for Saldana, folks, and for her co-star Karen Gillan while we're at it. The Nebula actor tells Total Film she'd play a background extra just to work with Gunn again, but that she's also "always thought that Poison Ivy was fun." Your move, DC!
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters on May 5, 2023.