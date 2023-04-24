Guardians Of The Galaxy's Zoe Saldana Is Done Playing Gamora, Hopes The Character Gets Recast

It's no secret that "Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol. 3" is intended as an ending. The final chapter of the "Guardians" trilogy that started in 2014 is set to hit theaters next month, and when it does, it'll close the book on the story of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) as we know it. Director James Gunn has confirmed as much, and the movie's trailer even feels like a heartfelt goodbye. But Marvel is Marvel, and IP never really dies, so it's no surprise that the film's cast is still being asked about if they'd maybe — just maybe — leave the door open to future returns as the Guardians.

Co-stars Pratt and Saldana were asked as much in an interview for the latest issue of Total Film, and while Pratt didn't shut down the idea, Saldana confirmed it's time to wipe off the green face paint for good. "I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward," Saldana told the outlet. While she's done with the role, the actor seems not only accepting of the idea that future Guardians stories will be told someday but hopeful about it. "The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away," Saldana shared. "She's been such an impactful character for fans and especially female fans, and young female fans."