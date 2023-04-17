The Idol Trailer: HBO's Controversial New Series Finally Gets A Release Date

The behind-the-scenes controversies of "The Idol" seem like they might overshadow the actual story of HBO's upcoming drama series. The television show, which lists Sam Levinson of "Euphoria" fame and Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd as co-creators and producers, has undergone drastic production changes since its initial stages of development, reportedly due to Tesfaye's push for his own creative direction. After months of delays, cast and crew changes, and rewrites and reshoots, the newest trailer for the "The Idol" finally revealed that the series will premiere on June 4, 2023.

Much of the production drama of "The Idol" has to do with the portrayal of its premise, which revolves around pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, and her relationship with cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye) during a crisis stage in her career. Although HBO initially ordered the show to series in November 2021, director and executive producer Amy Seimetz of Starz' "The Girlfriend Experience" departed in April of 2022 when about 80% of the six episodes had already been shot, sending shockwaves through the production's schedule. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Levinson hijacked the project as director and extensively changed Seimetz's original ideas. Deadline reported that Tesfaye had expressed that the story's "female perspective" was overshadowing his own character, a sentiment that seems to have influenced Levinson's revised handling of the script.