Star Wars Celebration 2023 Reveals New Toys For The Mandalorian, Return Of The Jedi, Bad Batch & More
Star Wars Celebration 2023 is coming to an end after a series of major movie announcements and sneak peeks at upcoming TV shows like "Ahsoka," but with Star Wars Day right around the corner and the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi" unfolding all year long, there's plenty of love for our favorite galaxy far, far away. It just wouldn't be Star Wars Celebration without some cool new toys being revealed, and the latest line-up of toys and collectibles has something for everyone. Whether you like the larger, detailed Black Series line of figures or the classic Vintage Collection, there's new items from "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Return of the Jedi," and "The Bad Batch."
Let's dig into the latest "Star Wars" toy reveals from Star Wars Celebration 2023!
The Book of Boba Fett
First up, "The Mandalorian" is bringing two new figures to the table.
On the Black Series side of things, we have the live-action version of the bounty hunter Cad Bane, whose work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine created some trouble for Boba Fett and his new armored friend Din Djarin from "The Mandalorian." Cad Bane is a bad dude with dual pistols for wielding and a removable hat, and he'll cost $24.99.
Meanwhile, the Vintage Collection is getting a figure of another imposing figure from "The Book of Boba Fett," this time in the form of the intimidating gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krssantan. This Wookiee figure comes with a bunch of accessories, including his huge rifle, electrified brass knuckles, and even some fruit. Krssantan apparently has "more detail than the standard Vintage Collection figure," and it comes in boxing inspired by the original Kenner packaging and branding. Snag him for $27.99.
They'll both be available for pre-order on April 11 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.
She's purring like a nuzzle shrew
Taking a quick detour into "Star Wars" vehicle territory, we have an excellent addition to the vehicle collection. The new N-1 Starfighter that Din Djarin has been cruising around in on "The Mandalorian" is getting an amazing toy version.
The modified Naboo starfighter has never looked better, and it comes with a highly articulated (and carded) Mandalorian figure, as well as a Grogu figure, in box art inspired by the original Kenner packaging. There's a small collection of accessories and two stands included too.
The N-1 Starfighter will cost $129.99, and it will be available for pre-order April 11 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.
Return of the Jedi
Yes, it's the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi," and along with the forthcoming LEGO sets recently revealed, there's a whole new wave of action figures coming from Hasbro.
Let's start with the figures that have previously been released but are now getting the retro anniversary packaging treatment. Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2, and the Emperor's Royal Guard are all getting re-released Black Series figures, but they're housed in packaging that looks like the old school figures released decades ago. Each comes with their own corresponding accessories, including a removable soft cloak for the Royal Guard, in case you've never seen what they look like under the cloth.
All of these will be available for pre-order for $24.99 each starting on April 11 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.
That's the spirit!
If you've already snagged the figures of the Force ghost versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda that have been released in the Black Series line, then this three-pack is really going to frustrate you.
Hasbro announced a new collection of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda as Force ghosts, inspired by their appearance from the end of "Return of the Jedi." However, don't get too excited about recreating that famous scene, because the diorama display that you see below is not included with the three carded figures in retro-style packaging.
It's the first time Hayden Christensen has been turned into a Force ghost action figure in the Black Series line, which will make this a must-have for dedicated collectors. It's just really annoying for those who went out of their way to snag the previously released Obi-Wan and Yoda while patiently waiting for Anakin to arrive. I suppose the old figures could be sold secondhand, but is anyone going to want them with this three-pack coming out?
The Force ghost three-pack will be available for pre-order for $77.99 starting on April 11 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney.
Jabba the Hutt and Friends
All right, it's time to get the old gang back together. Jabba the Hutt and his rascally sidekick Salacious B. Crumb are getting new Black Series figures, and yes, they're properly scaled to the 6-inch figure line, so Jabba will be a big boy.
As you can see in the picture, the figure set also comes with that little decorative railing that also features some kind of bubbling liquid. Is it a fizzy drink or some kind of hookah? I'm sure someone out there has the answer, but it's not me.
But that's not all. Jabba will also have some buddies joining him this year in the Vintage Collection. The gangster is typically surrounded with lots of scum and villainy, and fans will be able to add four of his henchman to their collection. Ree-Yees, Tessek, Velken Tezeri, and Taym Dren-garen are all getting their own figures, and I'm sure fans have been waiting for these their entire lives. At the very least, they'll make for a good addition to that massive sail barge playset that was released a while back.
Jabba the Hutt and Salacious B. Crumb will run you $89.99, and Jabba's Court Denizens four-pack will cost $72.99. Both will be available for pre-order starting on April 11 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney.
The Bad Batch
The second season of "The Bad Batch" recently came to an end, and there's a new line of figures coming close behind. This collection features Wrecker, Hunter, Echo, Tech, and Omega in their mercenary gear. Each of them are fully articulated and come with a myriad of weaponry, helmets, and other accessories.
The four clone characters will be available for pre-order on May 4 at 1pm ET exclusively at Walmart, but Omega will be up for pre-order on April 11 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers. All figures cost $24.99 each.
Fans of "The Bad Batch" will also be able to get their hands on the new Clone Commando. With reinforced heavy armor, an enhanced tactical display visor, and a powerful DC-17 blaster rifle, the Clone Commando is one of the most elite troopers in the Clone Army. The $24.99 figure will be heading to Walmart exclusively with pre-orders opening up at 1pm ET on May 4, right alongside the other clone figures.
Team Ahsoka
Finally, for the cosplayers out there, the Black Series line is releasing a new helmet inspired by a specific unit of Clone Troopers from "Clone Wars." While Ahsoka Tano was trying to help a besieged Mandalore, she gained the allegiance of a 501st Clone Trooper division who showed their loyalty by painting their helmets with colors and markings of the Jedi's face. Now this helmet can be yours, complete with electronic voice distortion that makes you sound just like a Clone Trooper.
The Ahsoka Clone Trooper helmet will be available for pre-order for $131.99 starting on April 11 at 1pm ET on Amazon and other fan channel retailers.
That's all for this round of "Star Wars" merchandise, but there's always more to come, so stay tuned.