Star Wars Celebration 2023 Reveals New Toys For The Mandalorian, Return Of The Jedi, Bad Batch & More

First up, "The Mandalorian" is bringing two new figures to the table.

On the Black Series side of things, we have the live-action version of the bounty hunter Cad Bane, whose work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine created some trouble for Boba Fett and his new armored friend Din Djarin from "The Mandalorian." Cad Bane is a bad dude with dual pistols for wielding and a removable hat, and he'll cost $24.99.

Hasbro

Meanwhile, the Vintage Collection is getting a figure of another imposing figure from "The Book of Boba Fett," this time in the form of the intimidating gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krssantan. This Wookiee figure comes with a bunch of accessories, including his huge rifle, electrified brass knuckles, and even some fruit. Krssantan apparently has "more detail than the standard Vintage Collection figure," and it comes in boxing inspired by the original Kenner packaging and branding. Snag him for $27.99.

They'll both be available for pre-order on April 11 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.