The Ahsoka Trailer Features A Deep Cut Star Wars Resistance Character

On first blush, this seems like a fun Easter egg that might have come after the fact, but it's important to remember that the common denominator is Dave Filoni. Filoni isn't just the man behind "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels;" he was also the creator and executive producer of "Star Wars Resistance" which was tragically cut short before its time. I imagine "Resistance" is very near and dear to Dave Filoni's heart.

The show was gorgeously animated and more reminiscent of "Robotech", which Filoni has cited as a major influence in the past. Though aimed at a slightly younger audience than "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," it offered challenging ideas and added depth to aspects of the sequel trilogy, much like "The Clone Wars" expanded the prequel trilogy. All in all, it was a fun show that was unlike anything we'd ever seen in "Star Wars."

Though I doubt we'll see much more extending the storyline of "Star Wars Resistance," whose characters would encounter Kylo Ren as they headed into the timeline of "The Rise of Skywalker," it's really cool to see the story continue in other ways — even if Senator Xiono only has a small cameo appearance in "Ahsoka."

"Ahsoka" is streaming only on Disney+ starting in August 2023. "Star Wars Resistance" is available now on Disney+.