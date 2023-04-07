New Star Wars LEGO Sets Celebrate Return Of The Jedi And Bring The Most Detailed X-Wing Yet

Yes, it's no secret that LEGO has released what many fans would probably consider to be too many variations on the building brick version of the X-Wing starfighter. However, it's worth noting that there have been improvements in the build with each new version, and the latest attempt is no exception. In fact, as the latest in the Ultimate Collector Series, which also includes "Star Wars" vehicles like the AT-AT, Millennium Falcon, and the Razorcrest, it's an extremely detailed version of the X-Wing that is meant for expert LEGO builders.

The latest version of the T-65 X-Wing comes together with 1,949 pieces, making it the most detailed version of the ship yet, from the Incom 4L4 fusil thrust engines to the Taim & Bak KX9 laser cannons. There are also minifigures of Luke Skywalker in pilot gear and his droid pal R2-D2. The new LEGO X-Wing measures 21.5 inches long, so you're gonna need a decent-sized space on your shelf for this one.

LEGO

"Whilst this is not the first time we have brought the X-wing Starfighter to brick life, this is the most detailed and I am so excited with the final design. It is such an iconic ship, by designing at this new larger scale we were able to include more specific details such as the thrusters, the cockpit and the wings. We are so excited to now share this with fans," said Henrik Andersen, LEGO Design Master.

You can pre-order the new LEGO X-Wing now for $239.99 at The LEGO Shop online, and it will ship out on May 4.