Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Will Boldly Go This June, Season 3 Confirmed

Get ready to power up the warp drives and engage, because season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is coming to Paramount+ this summer. Just in time for shore leave, the new season will premiere on June 15, 2023 exclusively on the streaming service, with new episodes each week.

This is great news for fans of the newest live-action "Star Trek" series, which follows the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-A , helmed by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). The series takes place before the events of the original 1960s series, and several younger versions of the original characters appear, including Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush). We've also seen some brand-new crew members, like helmsman Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and security officer La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong). The series feels like a real throwback despite its high-end, streaming-budget gloss, with each episode's story ending by the time the credits roll, which rules.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was received well by critics and fans alike, so it's not a huge surprise that season 2 is already headed our way and that season 3 has been officially confirmed. However, the series had the best-rated first season of any series in the "Star Trek" franchise, so the team behind "Strange New Worlds" really have their work cut out for them.