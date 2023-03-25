John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Says The Ending Is 'Open To Interpretation'

Massive spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4" follow.

Throughout "John Wick: Chapter 4," both friend and foe ask John (Keanu Reeves) what he thinks the ending to his story is. His enemies are like a Hydra, Winston (Ian McShane) declares, and if he keeps chopping off heads, more will appear. That's why John seeks a duel with the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) so that he can permanently get the High Table off his back. John wins the duel, but it turns out the only freedom he can get is in death; Winston, the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), and John's dog show up for the funeral.

Now, the tone of the ending feels definitive, but the execution leaves some leeway. After remembering his wife Helen (Bridget Moynahan), John collapses in a wide shot. Cue a cross-dissolve to New York City, then cut to his gravestone. It seems hard to believe John Wick could die after all the injuries he's walked off; this is a man who, at the end of "Chapter 3," survived being shot and then falling off a skyscraper. However, his death is telegraphed throughout "Chapter 4." During a poker game, John pulls the Dead Man's Hand (a two pair of black aces and black eights, the hand Wild Bill Hickok had when he was murdered). John tells his friends he wants his gravestone inscribed with "Loving Husband." John likewise has little to live for without Helen, but in death, there's a chance he may be reunited with her.

"John Wick" series director Chad Stahelski spoke to Rolling Stone about the ending of "Chapter 4" and if the movie's ending was indeed "Mr. Wick's last sunrise."