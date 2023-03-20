Daniels, Oscar Winners Behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Directing Star Wars Skeleton Crew Show

Fresh off their Oscar wins for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (colloquially known as Daniels) have a new project on the horizon, and it's not the indie project you might expect. The Hollywood Reporter has just confirmed a story from One Take News revealing that the pair are set to direct at least one episode of the upcoming "Star Wars" project "Skeleton Crew."

It's currently unknown whether Daniels will be behind the camera for just one episode of "Skeleton Crew" or multiple chapters of the Disney+ series, which is executive produced by "Star Wars" team Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau along with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" filmmaker Jon Watts. "Skeleton Crew" was first unveiled in May of 2022 at Star Wars Celebration, where its crew described a series that takes place around the same time as "The Mandalorian" and features a group of kid heroes. Initial reports indicate the show will follow a group of kids around the age of 10 who end up on an unexpected galactic journey after somehow getting lost. Jude Law is set to appear, and early reports on the show indicated it has a bit of an '80s coming-of-age vibe, but aside from that, details remain sparse.