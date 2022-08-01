Everything Everywhere All At Once Directors Team With Nathan Min And Steven Yeun For A24 Comedy Pilot

The filmmaking duo known collectively as Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) struck rhetorical gold with their multiverse-spanning A24 outing "Everything Everywhere All At Once." The film, which just became A24's first film to cross the $100 million mark at the global box office, had remarkable legs — alongside strong critical acclaim — for a mind-bending feature about a woman who starts jumping through her alternate universe lives while struggling with taxes. It's a wonderful surrealist comedy with action and sci-fi elements, showcasing the directors' creativity and talent in one of the best movies of the year.

The dynamic directing duo will already be returning to the surrealist comedy vein, with Showtime greenlighting a new series pilot order, announced today. This time the pair will team up once again with A24 producing, alongside Nathan Min as creator, EP, and star, as well as "Nope" co-star Steven Yeun, who will be co-executive producing under his Universal Remote banner. Undoubtedly it will prove an imaginative, whimsical outing, as Daniels have repeatedly shown their creativity and skill with absurd premises via "Everything Everywhere" as well as their earlier project "Swiss Army Man."