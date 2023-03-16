Batman TV Rights Aren't In Limbo, According To James Gunn

In 2022, WarnerMedia was purchased by Discovery for $43 billion, causing a massive shake-up in the film industry. The newly minted CEO, David Zaslav, announced some dubious plans for the new supra-company, and then proceeded to slash great swaths of entertainment from the Warner Bros./HBO slate, leaving thousands out of jobs. Not only was a nearly-complete "Batgirl" movie just outright canceled, but nearly $2 billion worth of film and TV projects were dropped. This massive kerfuffle left a lot of film and TV fans in a lurch. Some of their favorite shows were being mercilessly axed, while other projects currently in production were shoved into purgatory. Only a few days ago, the upcoming Bruce Timm animated series "Batman: Caped Crusader" was announced to be coming out on Amazon after WB/Disco sold it off.

Prior to the merger, Warner Bros. had exclusive rights to all the characters in the DC Comics canon, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of that crew. It was part of the shake-up that led Warner to hire filmmaker James Gunn to oversee a brand new, clean-slate version of a cinematic DC Universe. The Justice League movies from the previous decade were to be ignored and the 90-year-old comic book world was to start afresh.

While some are excited about the movement forward for the DCU, others felt a pang about the scattering of Batman to, essentially, the four winds. Some even speculated that the Batman character was now in legal flux, owned across several platforms.

James Gunn, happy to put the kibosh on any and all rumors about the DCU, took to Twitter to clarify that the Batman TV rights are all in one place, and are where they should be.