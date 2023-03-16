A UNIT-Focused Doctor Who Spinoff Is Heading To The BBC

Welcome to the Whoniverse. It's only been a few months since the news first hit that the longtime "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies would be expanding the beloved sci-fi franchise with multiple spin-offs in the same vein as "Star Trek." Now, we're receiving more information on at least one of those new shows — one revolving around a character that diehard Whovians are very familiar with.

Deadline reports that actor Jemma Redgrave is coming back once again as the lead of her own spin-off series, which will focus on her character Kate Stewart as the Chief Scientific Officer at UNIT (United Nations Intelligence Taskforce). Tasked with investigating all things paranormal and extraterrestrial, Stewart's activities occasionally brought her into the circle of the good Doctor over the years since first arriving on the series in 2012. Now, it appears that Davies is spearheading this new series with Redgrave as its main lead. The showrunner stands to be quite busy these days, as he's currently deep in post-production on season 14 of "Doctor Who" and has already begun work on the UNIT-centered spin-off.

Read on for all the details!