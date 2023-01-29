Russell T Davies Is Planning Doctor Who Spin-Off Shows Inspired By The Star Trek Streaming Model

Even long-lapsed "Doctor Who" fans perked up their ears at the news that Russell T Davies, the showrunner who brought the series back with roaring success in 2005 and helmed it throughout the Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant eras, is returning for season 14. He'll be kicking things off with three 60th anniversary specials, featuring Tennant as (somewhat confusingly) the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as former companion Donna Noble, before embarking on a new series of adventures with the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Davies summarized his reasons for leaving "Doctor Who" in 2010 as "other things to write." Specifically, he wanted to focus on his comedy-drama series "Cucumber," which he'd been working on intermittently during his tenure as showrunner ("If 'Doctor Who' hadn't come along, I would've written that back in 2004"). After handing the reins over to Steven Moffatt, Davies moved to America, where he finished writing "Cucumber" and even received an offer from George Lucas to write "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." However, in 2011 Davies' husband, Andrew Smith, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and given only a three percent chance of recovery, so Davies took several years off work to care for him. Smith passed away in 2018.

"Cucumber" finally premiered in 2015, and Davies followed it up with a string of critically-acclaimed dramas: "A Very English Scandal," "Years and Years," and "It's a Sin." He tells GQ that "it wasn't a plan of mine" to return to "Doctor Who," but a combination of factors — including the success of "Star Trek," the BBC's distribution deal with Disney, and the bigger budgets that came with the deal — lured him back. And now it seems he has big plans beyond the main "Doctor Who" series.