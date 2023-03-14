Chad Stahelski And Keanu Reeves Are 'Done For The Moment' With John Wick

Is it the end of "John Wick" as we know it? As much as the shoot-'em-up franchise might seem like an unstoppable force at the box office with a wide-open future full of possibilities (including an upcoming spin-off film starring Ana de Armas), its humble beginnings in the original 2014 flick more closely resembles the little engine that could. Not based on any pre-existing IP and starring Keanu Reeves before the beloved action hero experienced the current Keanaissance that he now enjoys, the relatively low-scale flick took some time to fully break through into the mainstream and spawn the more popular sequels that have followed in its wake.

Now, with "John Wick: Chapter 4" earning high praise as one of the best modern action films of all time (for more on that, check out /Film's review by our very own Jacob Hall), audiences can surely expect much more where that came from in the years ahead ... right?

Well, if longtime franchise director Chad Stahelski is to be believed, he's singing a slightly different tune. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of this next sequel, the filmmaker pumped the breaks a bit on whether the critical and (expected) box office success of the fourth film will guarantee a fifth one and beyond. As he put it:

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give 'John Wick' a rest."

That may sound pretty definitive, but there could still be reason for fans to hope.