The John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina May Be Ana De Armas' Last Action Role For A Bit

Ana de Armas has become one of those must-see actors; someone who has somewhat quickly risen to be in-demand. While she had done plenty of work before, it was Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" that truly sent de Armas' career into the stratosphere. Now, she's an Oscar nominee for her work in the criminally underrated "Blonde" (I said what I said), and it feels like she's been working almost non-stop in high-profile projects since "Knives Out," and that includes work in action flicks like recent Bond pic "No Time to Die."

One of de Armas' next roles will be in the "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina." And after that? Well, according to the performer, she might be taking some must-earned time off from action movies after she stops shooting guns and kicking ass in the "Wick"-adjacent flick. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, de Armas talked about her desire to get away from action-type roles and work more with different filmmakers to gravitate towards character work. Hey, maybe Rian Johnson can bring her back for a cameo in the third Benoit Blanc film.