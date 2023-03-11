Scream 6 Slashes Its Way To The Top Of The Box Office With $43.5 Million Opening Weekend

Ghostface is done throwing off the homicide rate for the sleepy town of Woodsboro (at least, for not). In "Scream VI" the menace comes to the Big Apple, and the sequel has already scarred up a series-best opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest "Scream" sequel is looking at a domestic debut of $43.5 million or more, after grossing $19.3 million from Friday ticket sales and Thursday previews. Given its reported production budget of $33 million, that's a bloody excellent start.

The first "Scream" movie, from screenwriter Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven, grossed $6.3 million on its opening weekend back in 1996 (around $12.1 million, adjusted for inflation). The franchise has had its ups ("Scream 2") and downs ("Scream 4") at the box office since then, but until this week "Scream 3" held the opening weekend record with a $34.7 million debut. "Scream VI" is set to outstrip both that and 2022's confusingly-titled fifth film, "Scream," by a significant margin.

Starring Montreal in the role of New York City, "Scream VI" is the first movie in the series not to feature Neve Campbell as the original final girl, Sidney Prescott. It does, however, see the return of Jenna Ortega, whose star has only risen since the release of "Scream" (2022) thanks to her titular role in "Wednesday." With this strong start, and a decent B+ CinemaScore from audiences, "Scream VI" is already looking very likely to set a new overall box office record for the franchise by the end of its run.