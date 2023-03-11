Scream 6 Slashes Its Way To The Top Of The Box Office With $43.5 Million Opening Weekend
Ghostface is done throwing off the homicide rate for the sleepy town of Woodsboro (at least, for not). In "Scream VI" the menace comes to the Big Apple, and the sequel has already scarred up a series-best opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest "Scream" sequel is looking at a domestic debut of $43.5 million or more, after grossing $19.3 million from Friday ticket sales and Thursday previews. Given its reported production budget of $33 million, that's a bloody excellent start.
The first "Scream" movie, from screenwriter Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven, grossed $6.3 million on its opening weekend back in 1996 (around $12.1 million, adjusted for inflation). The franchise has had its ups ("Scream 2") and downs ("Scream 4") at the box office since then, but until this week "Scream 3" held the opening weekend record with a $34.7 million debut. "Scream VI" is set to outstrip both that and 2022's confusingly-titled fifth film, "Scream," by a significant margin.
Starring Montreal in the role of New York City, "Scream VI" is the first movie in the series not to feature Neve Campbell as the original final girl, Sidney Prescott. It does, however, see the return of Jenna Ortega, whose star has only risen since the release of "Scream" (2022) thanks to her titular role in "Wednesday." With this strong start, and a decent B+ CinemaScore from audiences, "Scream VI" is already looking very likely to set a new overall box office record for the franchise by the end of its run.
Creed III is still in the fight
Speaking of setting franchise records, "Creed III" came bounding into the ring last weekend with a series-best box office debut of $58.3 million. Though it's been knocked down to No. 2 by the arrival of "Scream VI," the sports sequel is looking at a strong hold in its second weekend, dropping just 54% with an estimated gross of $26.7 million (per The Hollywood Reporter). This means it's also set to pass $100 million at the domestic box office in just 10 days. "Creed III" is the feature directorial debut of star Michael B. Jordan, and has a reported budget of $75 million before marketing (though according to Puck reporter Matthew Belloni, it may have been closer to $90 million with reshoots).
The two legacy sequels currently dominating the box office have something else in common: the absence of the franchise's original lead actor. "Creed III" is the first movie in the "Rocky" series not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. It does, however, benefit from the presence of rising star Jonathan Majors as Adonis Creed's old friend and newfound nemesis, Damian "Dame" Anderson.
There's another bit of deja vu today, as a movie with a terrible title and weak marketing finds itself buried from the get-go. Last weekend, Guy Ritchie's "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" whiffed quietly into theaters with a debut of just $3.14 million. By comparison, sci-fi action thriller "65" is doing better with an estimated opening weekend total of $10-11 million — but that's still not good for a movie with a $45 million budget.
While the CinemaScore is weak (C+) and reviews are about the same, I'm going to go ahead and pin the blame for this one squarely on the title. You'd never guess from "65" that this is a movie about Adam Driver traveling back in time and fighting dinosaurs. Come on, Sony. If you can't sell that, what can you sell?