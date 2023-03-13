The Last Of Us Is About The Danger Of Unconditional Love, Showrunners Say

This post contains major spoilers for the season finale of "The Last of Us."

The story of "The Last of Us" doesn't end with a dramatic sacrifice from a selfless hero or a "Resident Evil" boss fight with a mutant clicker. There are no bad guys, let alone unquestionably good ones. There's no emotionally fraught, tear-jerker finale. Instead, we watch Joel's (Pedro Pascal) bloody, murderous rampage through the Salt Lake City hospital to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from a fatal brain surgery. One that Marlene (Merle Dandridge, reprising her role in live-action) emphasizes could potentially reverse-engineer a cure to the Cordyceps infection. One life in exchange for the future of humanity.

The season finale decides to end on something quiet, but not any less impactful. Without shame, Joel tells a lie. There's a hold on Ellie's face, and she says, "Okay." Cut to black, roll credits. The delivery of one word holds so much power and meaning in this story because, mushroom zombies aside, "The Last of Us" is ultimately a tale about love.

/Film's Ben Pearson attended a virtual press event with showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, in which they attempted to distill the one core idea that drives the entire franchise. In the end, both showrunners expressed that the game and the show serve as a cautionary tale about the dangers of "unconditional love."

"That was the concept for the story, both for the game and the show," Druckmann said. "How can we make the player feel the unconditional love that parents feel for their child, and this worry and fear and love and joy that can come with it?"