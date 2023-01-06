What It Was Like For Merle Dandridge To Play Marlene In HBO's The Last Of Us And In The Original Game

"The Last of Us" is not a tale of good vs evil. But, despite the story's commitment to portraying the nuances of moral ambiguity, it rightfully makes hard distinctions between corrupt power structures and the victims who suffer under fascism. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic America, survivors of the Cordyceps fungal infection are forced to live in FEDRA-operated Quarantine Zones governed by the remnants of the U.S. military in major cities or take their chances surviving in the outskirts.

In this universe, resistance groups have teamed up to fight FEDRA's oppressive forces, and by far the most organized faction are the Fireflies — guided nationwide by their fierce and strategic leader, Marlene. The HBO "Last of Us" series, premiering later this month, is not just a retelling of the original game's story, it's also a deep expansion of the characters and lore, adding new and exciting layers to the original source material. While there are plenty of actors who gave fantastic motion-capture performances in the original 2013 game returning to the adaptation, Merle Dandridge is the only one who had the pleasure of reprising her original role as Marlene.

/Film's Ben Pearson attended a press event for HBO's "The Last of Us" series where, during the interview roundtable, Dandridge elaborated on what it was like playing Marlene in both the game and the series and how her creative approach to the character evolved.

"My approach as an artist to any character is very similar. I think one of the gifts that this process has offered me is 10 years of getting to know her." Dandridge shared, "My imagination, which is already running rampant, running even more wild of how she got to where she is, what built this stalwart woman that we know and we've gotten to know."