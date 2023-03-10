Andy Serkis Journeyed To The Dark Side For Luther: The Fallen Sun [Exclusive Interview]

You've played villains before, but a lot of them have been kind of sympathetic. Gollum's quite a sympathetic villain, and a lot of people like him. David Robey is not particularly sympathetic. Was it difficult to get into the mind of this man, who does the things that he does?

Well, his mum loves him, though.

Can't be that bad.

Well, no. I mean, the fact of the matter is, no, it was hard. But that's the job. That is the job. Once you accept the role [...] there's a research phase where you have to just really work out what it is you want to say with the character. Then there's the stepping into the character and not being judgmental about the person you've created. Once you do that, then you create your own moral dimension and moral logic. Really for him, he is this lonely individual, someone who doesn't really exist in his own. He's only this sort of sum total of the people that he surveils in their households and watches doing the most mundane things, like washing their hair or cutting their toenails or whatever it is that he's watching. He observes in tiny little boxes, lots and lots of screens of people's lives.

That's his way into connecting with people. That's about as enjoyable as it gets for David Robey. He can't really connect with humanity. So there is a kind of sadness to the character, I think. But with that, he's created a reality where he sees someone like John Luther as a massive hypocrite, as someone who is in a position of power, has got lots of people around him that look up to him, [and] who takes the law into his own hands. Even though he's a cop, he's a policeman, he still takes the law into his own hands. Yet people are very forgiving of that because he's in the pursuit of right and being righteous. Whereas, John Luther would be very judgmental of a person like David Robey. So, [Robey is] on a mission to bring [Luther] down.

He also has a kind of real sense of theatricality, I think. Not particularly well observed, but he's reached a point in his life where things are coming to fruition in terms of the big world of the dark web where he can bring people together and could create theater for those who like to see horrible things on screen, who are as desensitized as he is. So, it's always a challenge playing characters like this, but once you've made your mind up to go down that road, then you have to completely forgive them for what they do and actually think, "It's their normality." That's life.

Towards the end, there is a moment where Luther describes him as pathetic. He says he remembers seeing him at a bus stop, and that's the moment where we really see David Robey vulnerable for the first time. Do you think that kind of cuts to the core of the character and his psychosis?

I think so, yeah. I think you're right. It's sort of, and it's also to do with, again, the most mundane thing, which is the fact that he chews his teeth, he grinds his teeth. It's someone having that kind of amount of personal information about David is intolerable because that's what he does to other people. He has that minutiae of information from observing lots of people, but to really be seen, himself — that's his undoing, for sure.