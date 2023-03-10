Luther: The Fallen Sun Shot Scenes In The 'Ghost Tunnels' Of The London Underground [Exclusive]

What would "Luther" be without London? More specifically, what would the series be without its dark interpretation of the English Capital? Over five seasons of "Luther," creator and writer Neil Cross has maintained a commitment to delving under the carapace of the city, eschewing standard shots of recognizable landmarks in favor of unearthing a grimy underbelly. Of course, that's all mirrored in the character of Luther himself. Since the show debuted in 2011, Idris Elba's tortured detective has endured all manner of harrowing experience, witnessing friends and family die and coming to represent a human manifestation of the very urban decay that surrounds him. And what better place for a brilliant yet haunted detective to operate than in a great yet eroding city?

Cross explained his specific vision of London to IndieWire back in 2016, characterizing it as "exaggerated [and] operatic" and as "a kind of psychological landscape." That psychological landscape has become even more operatic with the recent release of the first "Luther" movie, "Luther: The Fallen Sun" on Netflix, wherein the damaged DCI has to escape from prison to hunt down Andy Serkis' "cyber psychopath" David Robey.

One of the film's most visually intriguing sequences occurs when Luther chases Robey into the London Underground, eventually pursuing him onto the tracks and into an abandoned area of the city's famous transit system. By now, you would have thought a series concerned with London's forgotten and overlooked areas would have made use of such an obvious shooting location. But for whatever reason, this is the first time the eponymous Chief Inspector has found himself in the so-called "ghost tunnels" of London.