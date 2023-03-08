Scream 6 Is The First Time Courteney Cox Didn't Know Who Ghostface Was

And then there was one. After David Arquette's Dewey Riley tragically bowed out in last year's fifth "Scream" installment and franchise icon Neve Campbell was unfortunately left out of the action this time around as Sidney Prescott, only one of the original trio is still around and available to be traumatized in the upcoming "Scream VI." (You can read /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here.) Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers has seen it all by this point, surviving multiple Ghostface attacks by multiple Ghostface killers — oftentimes within the same movie. Though now far away from the deadly confines of Woodsboro and intent on selling her book in New York City, the past proves tricky to shake off completely.

Along with a very welcome familiar face in Hayden Panettiere's Kirby and the young returning cast from "Scream" (2022), Gale is apparently cursed to fend off Ghostface for the rest of her life. But as much as the series' conventions can't be easily avoided, "Scream VI" at least threw one major curveball at Cox while filming the highly-anticipated sequel.

In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed the refreshing twist that the filmmakers provided for her on-set experience. In a major change from the previous "Scream" movies, Cox admitted that her experiences with Ghostface mirrored her character's. She had absolutely no idea who the killer was meant to be: