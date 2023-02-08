Scream 6 Super Bowl Trailer: New York, New Rules
New York, new rules. As a born and bred New Yorker, I can't help but love that new "Scream 6" tagline, or its new location. Audiences get even more of a terrifying look into what the film has in store for us — fire escapes, bodegas, and all — in the latest trailer.
A new one-minute TV spot for the Super Bowl this weekend premiered via the movie's YouTube channel a bit early, and this one is really a doozy. Short but sinister, we get some time with our characters—ones you now know well from the last installment, like Melissa Barrera's Sam and Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy—as they try to cross from building to building by putting a metal ladder from window to window on a high-up floor. Naturally, that endeavor seems, and is, perilous on its own, even without Ghostface hot on their trail. And make no mistake, he is hot on their trail. According to the new sneak peek clip, Ghostface pursues them and leaves Mindy vulnerable in between two buildings when he finally makes his way into the apartment she is escaping from.
Aside from some new footage, the trailer also lets fans know that tickets for the film are on sale now, so if you're excited like I am, you better run off and get those tickets—before Ghostface has something to say about it.
New location, new Ghostface?
According to Kirby, a "Scream 4" veteran played by Hayden Panettiere who returns as law enforcement, this isn't the same type of Ghostface we've been up against before. During the new trailer, the group comes across a room that Gale (Courteney Cox returning, of course) describes as a "shrine" to Ghostface — which means the new assailant is certainly a superfan.
But that isn't exactly new territory, as the meta-ness of film fandom has been covered many a time within this franchise. Heck, even the previous installment had a "Stab" fanboy at the helm of Ghostface's crimes (Jack Quaid's Richie, in case you forgot). That said, knowing what we know about this new film, it'll be interesting to see how they take this idolization concept to the next level here and do something new with it. Clearly, Ghostface is only as powerful as his biggest fan these days.
"Scream 6" will see the return of cast members Cox, Barrera, Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, and Mason Gooding, with Panettiere, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Tony Revolori rounding out the supporting cast. The film is once again directed by Radio Silence members Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who also penned the 2022 reboot.
"Scream 6" is set to arrive in theaters in the United States on March 10, 2023.