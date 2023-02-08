Scream 6 Super Bowl Trailer: New York, New Rules

New York, new rules. As a born and bred New Yorker, I can't help but love that new "Scream 6" tagline, or its new location. Audiences get even more of a terrifying look into what the film has in store for us — fire escapes, bodegas, and all — in the latest trailer.

A new one-minute TV spot for the Super Bowl this weekend premiered via the movie's YouTube channel a bit early, and this one is really a doozy. Short but sinister, we get some time with our characters—ones you now know well from the last installment, like Melissa Barrera's Sam and Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy—as they try to cross from building to building by putting a metal ladder from window to window on a high-up floor. Naturally, that endeavor seems, and is, perilous on its own, even without Ghostface hot on their trail. And make no mistake, he is hot on their trail. According to the new sneak peek clip, Ghostface pursues them and leaves Mindy vulnerable in between two buildings when he finally makes his way into the apartment she is escaping from.

Aside from some new footage, the trailer also lets fans know that tickets for the film are on sale now, so if you're excited like I am, you better run off and get those tickets—before Ghostface has something to say about it.