How To Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water At Home
"Avatar: The Way of Water" was the highest grossing film of 2022, and a big chunk of that cash came from the sequel's long box office legs heading into 2023, where the film remains on around 2,300 screens. Even though it seems like almost everyone caught James Cameron's sci-fi adventure on the big screen, there are plenty of people who have been waiting to watch the movie on their home theater system. In fact, there are probably a bunch of people who saw the movie in theaters and just don't feel like heading back to the multiplex to see it again. So when can you watch "Avatar: The Way of Water" at home? We've got all the details you need to know.
Avatar: The Way of Water will hit digital retailers before streaming
If you're waiting for one of the streaming services to get "Avatar: The Way of Water," you'll be waiting a little bit longer. 20th Century Studios will first be sending the "Avatar" sequel to digital retailers like Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, and Movies Anywhere starting on March 28, 2023. The film will be available exclusively for digital purchase for an unspecified window before arriving on any streaming services or being released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD. That's right, the first and only way to watch at home will be by buying a digital copy of "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Here's the official synopsis:
"Avatar: The Way of Water" reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.
In case the movie by itself isn't enough to convince you to buy a digital copy starting at the end of the month, the film's home video release is coming with an impressive amount of bonus materials that will show how Cameron and his crew made this breathtaking sequel, from the visual effects to the sound and everything in between.
Here are the Avatar: The Way of Water home video bonus feaures
Titled "Inside Pandora's Box," here's a collection of featurettes showcasing the challenges facing cast and crew as filmmakers devise new technologies to push the limits of cinema:
-
Building the World of Pandora – James Cameron and a team of talented artists combine years of research with their design skills to build the world of Pandora with new characters, creatures, indigenous clans, underwater environments and the take-no-prisoners hard-tech world of the RDA.
-
Capturing Pandora – James Cameron's approach to performance capture has the cast performing in a volume rigged with infrared cameras to capture their movement, and head rig cameras to capture emotion on their faces with only the boundaries of imagination to limit them.
-
The Undersea World of Pandora – Co-production designer Dylan Cole and his team conceive of the marine creatures required for "Avatar: The Way of Water" while James Cameron and his stunt team devise extraordinary means to bring those creatures to life in a performance capture tank.
-
The Challenges of Pandora's Waters – James Cameron tackles the "non-trivial challenge" of performance capture above and below the water's surface, utilizing a wave machine and current generator to reproduce ocean conditions, and underwater vehicles to replicate creature movement.
-
Pandora's Returning Characters – James Cameron reunites with his returning cast – Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Together they discuss the amazing evolution of their characters in "Avatar: The Way of Water."
-
Pandora's Next Generation – Meet the talented young newcomers who have been cast as the next generation of Na'vi and follow them through the adventure of making "Avatar: The Way of Water."
But wait, there's more!
Nope, we're still not done listing all of the special features you'll find on the digital release. Here are even more featurettes you'll find:
-
Spider's Web – James Cameron introduced the human character of Spider into the fabric of Pandora – thus creating a host of technological challenges on set ... and an incredible journey for the young actor, Jack Champion.
-
Becoming Na'vi – The "Avatar" cast is immersed in the culture of the indigenous Na'vi, living off the land in the Hawaiian rainforest and training in a multitude of disciplines in preparation for their roles.
-
The Reef People of Pandora – In true James Cameron-style, the Metkayina reef clan has been developed with great attention to detail, bearing unique evolutionary traits and a culture – with new dwellings, new clothes and different way of life – all a result of living off the ocean.
-
Bringing Pandora to Life – Once James Cameron completes his virtual production process, every sequence is turned over to Wētā FX to bring Pandora to life – with unprecedented advancements in facial performance, environments and making CG water look real.
-
The RDA Returns to Pandora – Co-production designer Ben Procter and his team present an armada of new vehicles and human technologies that the RDA brings to Pandora – in concept design and with practical builds.
-
The New Characters of Pandora – Meet the important new characters of the Avatar saga played by Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Jemaine Clement.
-
The Sounds of Pandora – Hear how James Cameron worked with composer Simon Franglen to create the distinctive music of "The Way of Water" while building on James Horner's brilliant score for "Avatar," and learn how Chris Boyes created the immersive sounds of Pandora.
-
New Zealand – Pandora's Home – The production of the "Avatar" sequels is so thoroughly ensconced in New Zealand that James Cameron considers "The Way of Water" a "New Zealand film." Hear reflections from the cast and crew, including the remarkable New Zealand crew, on making the film.
One more thing...
Just when you thought that was all of the special features for "Avatar: The Way of Water," there are more! Here's the rest of the featurettes and materials in the "More from Pandora's Box" collection:
-
Casting – Discover the screen tests that won the talented young cast their roles in "Avatar: The Way of Water."
-
Stunts – The "Avatar" stunt team isn't just creating breathtaking action, they're driving the story. From racing underwater on ilus, flying the skies on ikrans, to maneuvering RDA speed boats, the stunt team leaves you breathless and wanting more.
-
The Lab – Explore the Lightstorm Lab, the backbone of virtual production for the "Avatar" films. Comprised of specialized teams, the Lab builds & supports every aspect of the production – environments, motion edit, Kabuki, sequence, post-viz and software development.
-
The Troupe – "Avatar's" Troupe is the Swiss Army Knife of acting, while playing dozens of roles on set, in the performance capture volume and on live-action sets, they bring life to Na'vi clans and RDA Recoms. They also play Na'vi-scale puppets on the live-action sets.
Marketing Materials & Music Video (Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film)
-
Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Music Video – Multi-Grammy-winning, music superstar, The Weeknd, performs his emotionally packed end title song in the official music video for the smash hit "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)."
-
Theatrical Trailers 1 & 2 – "Avatar: The Way of Water" used two theatrical trailers to engage the audience. The first was a teaser trailer released seven months before the film. The second was a standard trailer that premiered five weeks before the film's release.
When will Avatar: The Way of Water be streaming?
As of now, we don't have a date for when "Avatar: The Way of Water" when be arriving on streaming, but at some point it will be made available on Disney+. If we had to guess, it would be sometime in April, but perhaps the studio will be milking this exclusive window to convince as many people as possible to buy the digital version of the movie. After all, it's been in theaters for a much longer time than most other theatrical releases, so the usual release windows no longer apply.
What about the Avatar: The Way of Water 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD?
Sadly, we also don't have any dates for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." While there hasn't been confirmation that the movie will get a physical release, discs aren't dead yet, so there's likely a combo pack release in our future. Perhaps there will be a collector's edition, potentially with even more special features? I'm not sure what else they could even include, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. There will likely be some kind of Steelbook release too. But stay tuned for more information.