How To Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water At Home

If you're waiting for one of the streaming services to get "Avatar: The Way of Water," you'll be waiting a little bit longer. 20th Century Studios will first be sending the "Avatar" sequel to digital retailers like Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, and Movies Anywhere starting on March 28, 2023. The film will be available exclusively for digital purchase for an unspecified window before arriving on any streaming services or being released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD. That's right, the first and only way to watch at home will be by buying a digital copy of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Here's the official synopsis:

"Avatar: The Way of Water" reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

In case the movie by itself isn't enough to convince you to buy a digital copy starting at the end of the month, the film's home video release is coming with an impressive amount of bonus materials that will show how Cameron and his crew made this breathtaking sequel, from the visual effects to the sound and everything in between.