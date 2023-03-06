Ant-Man 3 Takes Another Huge Dive At The Box Office And That's Bad News For Marvel

It's amazing how much a narrative can change in just two weeks. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quntumania" debuted with a record-setting $106 million on its opening weekend, a franchise-best for "Ant-Man" and yet another win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This being the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU, which is all leading to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," it was really important for Marvel Studios and Disney that this film performed well. So hey, it looked good out of the gate, despite the very mixed critical response (read our spoiler review here). Unfortunately, the long-term outlook is looking not-so-great and one has to wonder what that might mean in the grand scheme of things.

In its third weekend, "Quantumania" lost handily to "Creed III" and took in a mere $12.5 million. That represents a 61% drop week-to-week, which is particularly bad news given that director Peyton Reed's latest also suffered a huge drop just shy of 70% in its second weekend, marking the worst second weekend drop for an MCU movie ever. It was also one of the worst for a blockbuster movie of any kind in history. Unfortunately, things are not improving and the outlook, as a result, has become a little ugly.

"Quantumania," which has earned $419.5 million globally to date, is now expected to finish somewhere around $500 million worldwide (perhaps less), which would make it the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise despite having the largest opening weekend. For context, "Ant-Man" earned $518 million worldwide, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp" finished with $623 million. And this movie was advertised as an Avengers-level event, with Jonathan Majors' Kang sold as the next Thanos-level threat. That only went so far.