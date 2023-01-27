Superhero Bits: Tobey Maguire Would Return As Spider-Man Again, A New Quantumania Teaser & More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Tobey Maguire seems very interested in playing Spider-Man again.
-
"Eternals" was the most-streamed Marvel movie of 2022.
-
A new teaser trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
-
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" gets a tie-in comic.
-
All that and more!
Aquaman Page Punchers from McFarlane Toys, now available for pre-order
The latest wave of Page Punchers figures from McFarlane Toys has surfaced in the form of several "Aquaman" figures, including the above 7-inch depiction of Arthur Curry himself. There's also an Aqualad, Black Manta, and Ocean Master figure in this latest wave. The figures are due to hit shelves on March 15, but pre-orders are available now. The retail price is currently set at $24.99 and those interested can find pre-order links by clicking here.
New trailer for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is all about friendship
The premiere of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" animated series is just around the corner, and today brings with it a new trailer. In this case, the footage is focusing largely on the friendship between Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, and the friends who are going to be helping her on her superhero journey. Given that the series has already been renewed for a second season, confidence is high behind the scenes, so this may well be worth putting on your radar. The show debuts on Disney Channel on February 10 before making its way to Disney+ on February 15, 2023.
Black Widow: The Art of the Movie is out now – here's a little peek inside
Go inside the action-packed world of Natasha Romanoff in 'Marvel's Black Widow: The Art of the Movie,' now available in a bookstore near you! https://t.co/suzyByKRjB pic.twitter.com/vYhGAllesA— Black Widow (@theblackwidow) January 26, 2023
Marvel just released "Black Widow: The Art of the Movie" earlier this week, which offers an intimate look into what it took to bring Scarlett Johansson's solo MCU flick to life. For those who might be curious as to whether or not this is something they would like on their shelf, we've got some preview art, as well as an excerpt from the book to tease the goods contained within. You can see some of the artwork in the above tweet. The full pages, as well as an excerpt, can be found by clicking here. Meanwhile, the book is currently available for $44.81 on Amazon.
Check out a preview of Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special #1 - Shazamily Matters
We recently got a glimpse at "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" in the form of an action-packed new trailer. Now, DC has unveiled a little preview of the upcoming tie-in comic, "Shazamily Matters," which is due to hit shelves on February 28, a few weeks ahead of the new film. The above post shows off some of the artwork, and the interesting thing about the book is that it is not only a whopping 96 pages long, but it features stories about every member of the Shazam family written by the actual actors who play them. Look for it in comic shops ahead of the movie's release on March 17.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to make a ton of money, probably
The first big, new blockbuster on deck for 2023 is "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits theaters on February 17. It will, among many other things, bring Kang the Conqueror to the fold in a big way. That being the case, there is a great deal of excitement among moviegoers. Official box office tracking numbers have surfaced, and, per Deadline, the film is expected to earn $120 million or more on its four-day opening weekend over President's Day. That is, quite frankly, a massive number given that "Ant-Man" opened to $57.2 million and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" debuted with $75.8M in 2018. So much for superhero fatigue.
Amazingly, Eternals was the most-streamed superhero movie of 2022 (with a caveat)
#Encanto takes the No. 1 spot on our Streaming Unwrapped: Movies list with over 27.4 Billion minutes viewed last year. @DisneyPlus captured 10 out of the top 15 streamed movies in 2022! pic.twitter.com/X63poHnYrz— Nielsen (@nielsen) January 27, 2023
Nielsen recently released data showcasing the top 15 streaming movies in 2022, judging the titles by minutes viewed. Rather amazingly, it was Marvel's "Eternals" that bested all other superhero movies, with 4.236 billion minutes of viewing time on Disney+. There's a big caveat, though: Every single title on the list was supplied by Disney+ and Netflix, with movies like "The Batman” and "Black Adam" sitting it out entirely. What's still amazing is "Eternals" was so highly viewed even after it was met with a very mixed response and had a middling result at the box office upon its initial release. What caused this uptick in viewership? Was it curiosity? Was it because so many people skipped it in theaters? Whatever the case, lots of people have seen the movie now, even if they did view it from the comfort of home.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets a new, somewhat brief trailer
As mentioned, we're fast-approaching the release of "Quantumania," and as a result, Marvel is kicking the marketing campaign into high gear. With that, we have a new (using the word "new" a little loosely) trailer for the Ant-Man solo sequel. It is just a minute long and, for the most part, is just a condensed version of the most recent, longer theatrical trailer. Be that as it may, it could scratch the itch for people who are feeling particularly excited about this one. Check it out for yourself above.
Tobey Maguire would be very happy to play Spider-Man again
Tobey Maguire returned as Spider-Man for the first time in well over a decade with the release of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But would he put on the suit again? In an interview for the upcoming book "Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special," the actor made it pretty dang clear that he would be very happy to take that call, provided the opportunity:
"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"
Maguire played the role of Peter Parker in director Sam Raimi's trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Who knows? Given his response here, he may well be back in some way, shape, or form down the line as well. "Secret Wars," anyone?
Iron Man Mark VI 2.0 from Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have unveiled a brand new Iron Man figure that will be of particular interest to fans of 2012's "The Avengers." The Mark VI 2.0 figure recaptures the character's likeness from the game-changing blockbuster in pretty remarkable detail. What's more, the toy maker has also revealed that they are releasing the Suit-Up Gantry as well, which was seen in the film's opening act, used to take off Tony's suit. The collector's edition runs $365, while the deluxe edition with the Gantry goes for $655. Full details and pre-order links can be found by clicking here.