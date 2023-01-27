Superhero Bits: Tobey Maguire Would Return As Spider-Man Again, A New Quantumania Teaser & More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Tobey Maguire seems very interested in playing Spider-Man again.

"Eternals" was the most-streamed Marvel movie of 2022.

A new teaser trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" gets a tie-in comic.