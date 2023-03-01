Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Casts Deadpool Actor Karan Soni As Spider-Man India

You know him, you love him, and now you get him in a whole new Marvel role. Karan Soni, who is perhaps best known for playing the incredible Dopinder, aka local cab driver and BFF of Deadpool, has been cast in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Soni is set to voice Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man who is known as Spider-Man India.

This isn't Soni's first foray into voice-acting amid his long list of acting and comedy credits. He previously appeared in 2020's "Trolls World Tour" and the 2022 Disney release "Strange World." Additionally, he appeared opposite his "Deadpool" co-star Ryan Reynolds in "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" in 2019, so Soni has a great set of animated and animation-adjacent projects — as well as Marvel projects — in his back pocket already.

The highly anticipated animated superhero film is the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The new movie once again stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and his Spider-Man alter-ego, as well as Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.