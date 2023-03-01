Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Casts Deadpool Actor Karan Soni As Spider-Man India
You know him, you love him, and now you get him in a whole new Marvel role. Karan Soni, who is perhaps best known for playing the incredible Dopinder, aka local cab driver and BFF of Deadpool, has been cast in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Soni is set to voice Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man who is known as Spider-Man India.
This isn't Soni's first foray into voice-acting amid his long list of acting and comedy credits. He previously appeared in 2020's "Trolls World Tour" and the 2022 Disney release "Strange World." Additionally, he appeared opposite his "Deadpool" co-star Ryan Reynolds in "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" in 2019, so Soni has a great set of animated and animation-adjacent projects — as well as Marvel projects — in his back pocket already.
The highly anticipated animated superhero film is the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The new movie once again stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and his Spider-Man alter-ego, as well as Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.
Across the Spider-Verse, there are good things coming
Needless to say, every announcement about "Across the Spider-Verse" gets us more and more excited for it to arrive. The original was hailed for its unique and singular animation style, as well as the impeccable voice-acting and attention to character details. As for Soni himself, he's an incredibly funny actor, so it'll be great to see his take on Spider-Man India and experience how his personal brand of comedy blends into a world with so many Spider-Men (and women). He's a great addition to the cast — and the cast for this film is literally as good as it gets — and with his feet already wet in the Marvel pool, Soni feels like the right choice.
The exciting project is directed by a trio with varying animation backgrounds: Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham are credited as the screenwriters on the project. Alongside Soni, the voice cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will arrive in theaters in the United States on June 2, 2023.