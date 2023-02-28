Everybody Love Everybody: Semi-Pro 15 Years Later With Writer Scot Armstrong

It is really, really funny and it does seem like people were having fun. One of the reasons I really want to talk to you is the movie has very much found its audience. I don't ever see anything but people liking this movie. You see people dressing up as Jackie Moon or the Flint Tropics on Halloween. But at the time, the critical response was what it was and the commercial response perhaps could have been a little better. Have you noticed the change over the years, the movie finding its audience?

Yes. I get so many comments about "Semi-Pro," it's ridiculous. More than almost any of my other movies, people love "Semi-Pro." It's always disappointing, but I feel like comedy reviews are always weird sometimes. Some of the best comedies in history don't always get — I'm not saying mine — but I'm saying other comedies throughout history don't always get the reviews or the reaction. Movies like "Office Space" or whatever are not well-reviewed and don't break out. But then people discover them and that's just the sign of a good movie, I think. We opened at number one, but it just wasn't as big as I guess some other of Will's big hits at the time. But now I think it's found its audience.

I think one of the things that really stands out is it's one of those movies that's incredibly quotable. What's wild is you can go on Amazon right now and you can get an "everybody love everybody" placard very easily. I think that's amazing. Where did that come from? Was that a phrase that you had already used in life or did you just pull that out of nowhere for the movie?

Well, I love writing for Will. I really do. I worked with him on "Old School." He was in "Starsky & Hutch." So I've worked with him a bunch. But my favorite voice of his is when he is unabashedly positive and trying to talk people into things. That's my favorite way to write him sometimes. And I myself find myself being pretty positive a lot of times. People might be down, I'd be like, "Come on." I'm looking at the bright side all the time. So that stuff is an exaggerated version of me. Also, obviously, the Flint Tropics have nothing to build on and they have nothing going for them, but it's all bulls***. It's just funny. It just seemed like a funny thing.

I was trying to tie in the '70s thing, peace and love, that kind of thing. That's just something I made up and it took off after I wrote it. We started building on that. Sometimes I'll take lines out of real life. I was at a hockey game in real life and it was really, really quiet and all of a sudden someone yelled, "Somebody hit somebody." And I was like, "That's funny." And I just remembered that when I was thinking, and then Jackie Moon yells that once they cut to commercial. I don't know, just make it up as you go. What else would Will Ferrell say?

One thing you've got is positivity and that's very much his character. He is so unwaveringly positive.

Can I tell you something I just remembered?

Absolutely.

The one thing about "Semi-Pro" is it was never meant to be non-stop wacky comedy or whatever. Some of Will's previous comedies had a slightly different tone, slightly different, bigger tone, and paced a little quicker. We were trying to make a movie that was in the style of "North Dallas Forty" or "Slap Shot" or "Bull Durham," a little bit more grounded pace even though it's ridiculous. Some people didn't always catch onto that until right out of the gate. I think once people saw it a couple times or, I don't know, people eventually came back to it and realized that it all works.

That is what I was just about to get at, because it is really f***ing funny, still to this day. But underneath that, there is a real genuine, actual heart to this movie. It does feel like an actual sports movie in that way. I think that's one of the biggest things that does maybe set it apart from another goofy comedy from that time period.

Yeah, I truly love sports. I was an athlete in high school, not good enough to be great, but put in my time on the teams and was very invested in all these things. I love the stories. And there is some heartbreak in sports. There's a player on my team that was probably going to be a Division I football player and busted up his knee, and there [were] other people that had a huge potential that threw it away. All these different things combined with true stories in sports, and the true history of the ABA league, then combined with the movies we all love. For some reason I found myself — I like writing for guys that should have been big, but it didn't really happen.

Like Monix, I think there's something funny about a character that was good enough to be there barely, but not good enough to be great. He rode the bench for the Celtics. I think there's something funny about that character, but there's also something in a sports way beautiful and awesome about a character that maxed out his potential and made it to the NBA. The Monix character was literally as good as he could be and he made it that far, but there's a ceiling. But he didn't have the talent of the Clarence character. Not to get heavy, but that's the basis of it. There's a deep frustration when he sees these other characters not being as good as they could be or not trying or not focusing or not wanting to learn.

I think that's what helps when you have a guy like Woody Harrelson willing to do that part, because it really comes through.

Yeah, I think I myself get frustrated when I see people that have a lot of potential that don't try, especially in sports. I'll be like, "Man, if I had that, I would be doing this and this." So I think some of that comes from, I agree with Monix on a lot of things.