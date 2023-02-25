Swarm Trailer: Fans Will Sting You In The New Series From Atlanta's Producers

"Who's your favorite artist?" Ask that question enough times, with an edge in your voice and a persistent buzzing in the background, and it's liable to take on a scary quality, as we saw last month in the first teaser trailer for "Swarm." Beyoncé has her BeyHive, but the Swarm stings harder and it won't stop stinging until someone dies.

The new series from showrunner Janine Nabers and co-creator Donald Glover is set to premiere on the opening night of the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, next month, before making its way to a screen near you on Prime Video. Now, there's a new full-length trailer for "Swarm" here, along with a few more details about the series, which is set between 2016 and 2018 and which "follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world's biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey," per the official press release.

After her breakout performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah," Fishback is taking the lead in "Swarm," and it looks like she's bringing some real intensity to the role of Dre. Glover, meanwhile, might know a thing or two about toxic fandom through his prequel role as Lando Calrissian in the troll-enflamed "Star Wars" franchise. He directed the "Swarm" pilot, and he serves as an executive producer for the series with his brother and "Atlanta" writing partner Stephen Glover.