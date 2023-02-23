South Side Season 4 Won't Happen As HBO Max Cancels The Series

After three seasons of being one of the best shows on TV, HBO Max has canceled "South Side." The comedy series centered on community college graduates Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), two best friends with big dreams of becoming venture capitalists who are stuck working at a rent-to-own shop in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago until they can break into the biz. The cancelation is just the latest in a slew of cancellations from HBO Max, and incredibly frustrating considering the show was originally airing on Comedy Central before HBO Max came knocking. Fans anticipated a longer life for "South Side" with the backing of a giant like Warner Bros. Discovery, but alas, the show seems to be another casualty in the quest for David Zaslav to cut costs.

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of 'South Side,' we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin created," an HBO Max spokesperson said to Variety. "For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor," the statement continued. "The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."

Yeah, "South Side" absolutely ruled so of course, HBO Max kicked it to the curb. Heaven forbid we are allowed to enjoy nice things. Then again, I guess they deserve points for even acknowledging the show's cancelation considering the usual course of action is to quietly remove the projects and hope no one notices.