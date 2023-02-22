The Sea Beast Director On The Increasingly Blurry Line Between Live-Action And Animation [Exclusive Interview]

I'm so glad that you brought up this diversity of animation because I think for a lot of people ... full disclosure, I'm extremely critical of the way that the Academy honors animation, especially after last year and that ridiculous, "Animation's a thing kids love and adults have to endure" speech. I'm pretty sure I set a building on fire with my mind.

Oh, don't get me started. I can go on a rant. I'm bottling up my rant right now.

Animation is a medium and I think it is so evident, especially with just what Netflix released. "The Sea Beast, "Wendell and Wild," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Apollo 10 ½," all of these animated features, and I know there were more, but none of them look like each other.

Yeah.

So I am interested if you could talk about why you chose to make "The Sea Beast" in animation when the technology exists where we can have big live-action monster movies like "Godzilla vs. Kong." Obviously, you're an animator, so that's part of it, but why is it so important that the story of "The Sea Beast" is told in animation and not any other medium?

Actually, you snuck in a really good point there, which is, I work in animation, I love animation, and I'm committed to it. I'm not one of those people that has that itch to venture into live-action. I still feel like I've so much to learn and I feel like if I got to the mountaintop and feel like I've learned everything there was to know about animation, I might move on. But I don't think that's ever going to be the case. I just love it so much. So any story I take on will be an animated movie. So that almost is a component of the answer. I think we may have talked last time about the fact that when I was growing up, my favorite films were big action-adventure stories. And I think I may have mentioned that "King Kong" was ... of course, I love "Star Wars," but King Kong was my favorite film growing up until "Raiders [of the Lost Ark]" came along. "Raiders," that was the big lightning bolt moment for me. And I love movies like "Clash of the Titans" and "Lawrence of Arabia," and these movies where characters venture out into the unknown. And of course, "The Road Warrior" was a huge thing for me. I studied that poster. Before I got to see the movie, I studied that poster. That movie really spoke to me.

So I love that genre and I love well-choreographed action scenes. To me, that's pure cinema. And just as an aside, I was just recently thinking about "Fury Road." I got to see that movie, a little sneak peek I saw the night before it came out. So I was there with some pretty hardcore fans in the theater. And of course, the movie was amazing and we were all loving it. I assume you've seen it.

Oh, yeah. I also saw it in black and white because [mockingly pushes up glasses] "cinema."

I had a feeling. So there's that really long action scene where they had that long chase through the desert, and then they're confronted by that big sandstorm and the cars are being whipped up in the storm. And it's a long and insane and intense action scene. And then it suddenly ends and there's that shot of the sand and it's quiet. I remember being in the audience and having this experience where we all started laughing when we saw just the stillness of that shot.

And I was thinking that we're not laughing at the movie. You know what I mean? This was a good feeling. And I was like, "What are we experiencing right now? What is this laughter? What is the source of that?" And it occurred to me that we are all coming back into our bodies. We had forgotten that we were sitting in a room with a bunch of other strangers watching a thing. We were so caught up in the intensity of the scene. And I thought, "Isn't that an incredible thing that movies can do, that they can make us forget ourselves, forget we are physical things, and just get completely lost in it?"

That's something that I've always loved, is the power of cinema and the power of a really well-put-together action scene to just teleport an audience. So I've always been seeking that. I think I've gone a really long way around answering your question.