Sea Beast Sequel Coming To Netflix As Director Chris Williams Signs Deal With Streamer

Get ready to sail the seas again! "The Sea Beast" director and co-writer Chris Williams is working on a sequel to his nautical fantasy adventure, an animated film that's equal parts "How to Train Your Dragon" on the high seas, a love letter to "King Kong" and similar giant monster movie classics, and a surprisingly authentic portrayal of life on the ocean in the vein of "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World." (Seriously, they even had the same nautical adviser.)

"The Sea Beast" marked the solo directing debut for Williams, who spent over 20 years working for Disney Animation on projects like "Bolt," "Big Hero 6," and "Moana" before jumping ship (I know, but it had to be done) to Netflix for "The Sea Beast." Set in a historical fantasy world where colorful kaiju roam the seas, the film centers on Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), a monster hunter eager to earn his stripes and become the captain of his own sailing vessel by killing a fabled creature known as the Red Bluster. Thanks to a twist of fate, however, Jacob ends up stranded on a mysterious monster-populated island with an orphan girl named Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), leading the unlikely duo to discover the truth about the fantastical creatures that reside therein.

On top of being a delightful swash-buckler with loads of impressively-rendered ropes (ropes are really tough to animate, folks), "The Sea Beast" is a moving found-family story, as well as "a poignant animated film about anti-imperialism and how truth and history get distorted to benefit those in power," as /Film's Rafael Motamayor noted in his review. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams confirmed he's currently overseeing development on the sequel as part of his newly-minted production deal with the streamer.