Rami Malek To Star In Thriller Amateur From Slow Horses Director James Hawes

Rami Malek is circling his next lead role in the thriller "Amateur" from 20th Century Studios. Deadline reports that James Hawes — who directed all six episodes of the first season of "Slow Horses," the Gary Oldman-led Apple TV+ series — has also boarded the project. Right now, it's still in the development stages, with Malek in line to executive produce alongside Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson.

The plot of "Amateur" reportedly "follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them." The CIA isn't having any of that, and "when it becomes clear they won't act due to conflicting internal priorities," the cryptographer takes matters into his own hands and "blackmails the agency into training him."

Malek is no stranger to thriller territory, having starred in "Mr. Robot" for four seasons before the show ended in 2019. Since winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Queen singer Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," he has mostly turned up in key supporting roles on the big screen, such as "The Little Things," "No Time to Die," and "Amsterdam." His next film, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," sees him joining another star-studded ensemble, so it will be interesting to see how well he's able to carry a movie on his own.