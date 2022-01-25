Peacock Has Canceled Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol After Its First Season

Young Robert Langdon, the enterprising symbologist who would grow up to become the character played by Tom Hanks in a series of three films, has had his life cut short at Peacock. The streaming arm of NBCUniversal has elected not to renew "The Lost Symbol" for a second season.

Based on the bestselling Dan Brown novel of the same name, "The Lost Symbol" was originally meant to be a movie sequel to "The Da Vinci Code" and "Angels and Demons." It would have continued Langdon's adventures on the big screen, but the studio behind the movies, Sony, opted to go for "Inferno" as the third one instead.

In a statement to Deadline, Peacock positioned its 10-episode TV adaptation of "The Lost Symbol" as something of a miniseries that had run its course, saying: "We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,"

I feel like just yesterday I was writing up posts about the release date for "The Lost Symbol" and its official trailer. Upon closer inspection, that was five months ago, a lifetime in Hollywood years, which I take to be the reverse of dog years.

The first season of "The Lost Symbol," which starred Ashley Zuckerman ("Fear Street") as the young Langdon and Eddie Izzard as his mentor, came in September 2021 and went in November 2021. And I must confess that I did not watch a minute of it. Did you? All I saw of it was the trailers because, although I enjoy the verb "peacocking" as a word (and "so rarely have an opportunity to use it in a sentence," as a one-eyed Daryl Hannah would say), Peacock is currently available only in the U.S., the U.K.. and Ireland, and I do not live there. Sorry, Peacock.