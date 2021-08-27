The Lost Symbol Trailer: Peacock's New Streaming Series Is Ripped From The Pages Of Dan Brown

From the mind of Dan Brown to the streaming feathers of Peacock, comes a new TV series that will follow the adventures of the young Robert Langdon, the character played by Tom Hanks across three major motion pictures. In "The Lost Symbol," Ashley Zuckerman from Netflix's "Fear Street" movie trilogy steps in to fill the role of the famous mystery-solver. As we draw ever closer to its September 16 series premiere date, Peacock has released a second trailer for "The Lost Symbol," and as you might expect, it's got Langdon on the scene at a landmark in a big city, examining a body (or part of it) that's been left posed like an emblem from antiquity.

"This is Robert Langdon. The suspect called him."

He teaches symbology. To paraphrase Troy McClure, you may know him from such films as "The Da Vinci Code," "Angels & Demons," and "Inferno." Those films were all met with middling reviews, but they never failed to turn a profit, bringing in a combined total of almost $1.5 billion worldwide (on a $350 million budget). Obviously, turning a profit is what Peacock is hoping to do as it seeks to lure more subscribers to its service with this well-known property.

You know what you're getting when you sit down to read a Dan Brown book: a plot rife with conspiracy. Will "The Lost Symbol" be any good? The trailer below gives the flavor of the thing; taste-test it yourself and see if has that certain something.