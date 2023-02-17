Superhero Bits: The Marvels Gets A Poster, Yet Another Hellboy Movie Reboot & More

The Ninja Turtles are getting ready for a fight with a somewhat unlikely video game series in the form of "Street Fighter." You read that right! IDW has announced a new five-issue series titled "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter" that is set to debut this summer. The book is written by Paul Allor with art by Ariel Medel and colors by Sarah Myer. As for the story at hand? The synopsis reads as follows:

Arriving in Atlantic City to compete in a prestigious fighting tournament, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles quickly run afoul of the world-famous Street Fighter™ crew ... and their legendary Psycho Powered fighting forms! Both eager to show off their moves and prove their mettle in combat, the two teams instantly clash, sparking a crackling rivalry that can only be resolved with fists and steel (and maybe a Hurricane Kick or two). With tensions already maxed, the pressure mounts even further as both teams find themselves embroiled in a wave of mysterious disappearances plaguing the city. Could the tournament's mysterious benefactor be to blame?

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter" #1 hits shelves in May.