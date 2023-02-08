Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Stars Are Hyped To Share Moon Girl Magic With All Ages [Exclusive Interview]

The Lafayettes' family motto is "roll with it." Considering everything that Lunella and Devil have to roll with this season, do you think you could roll with as much as they do in the Lower East Side?

White: [shakes head] No.

Tatasciore: I'd like to think so, but it takes me a minute, but I'm learning. I'm trying.

White: I don't know if I could roll with it, especially through all the episodes that we've been a part of. Rolling with all of that back to back to back to back to back?

Tatasciore: It's a lot of pressure.

White: It's a lot of pressure. Me personally, I don't think I could roll with it. But Lunella, her smarts and her brain, along with Devil and Casey, they can roll with it. But me, I don't have a support system like that, so I would not be able to roll with it.

Tatasciore: You know, you bring up a really great point there, Diamond. It's the support system and I really feel it is not only the family at large that runs the roller rink, but the three of them are really a support system for each other. Where [some are] strong, the [others are] not, they help each other and that's the team. And you couldn't just do it on your own. Devil was on his own before the portal. He didn't like it over there. He's happy here with them. So I think that's a good point: We couldn't roll with it on our own.

In terms of the team, Casey and Devil are drawn to Lunella pretty quickly after meeting her for the first time. What is the Moon Girl Magic formula that makes Lunella Lafayette so magnetic?

White: Well, Lunella would not be the superhero that she is without Devil and Casey. Casey is her social media/PR girl. Devil is her partner in crime, where she is the brains and he is the brawn. And without that little trifecta, there would be no Moon Girl.

Tatasciore: And to tag onto that with Moon Girl, why she's so magnetic is not only her brilliance, but it's her heart. She could have been brilliant, but the very fact that she took the time and the knowledge to learn Devil's language and speak to him and bring him in as a family member, that speaks everything to Devil and to others. What does she want to do? She wants to help not only the roller rink, but help New York. Yeah. That's why people love her. It's who she is. It's her heart.