The Marvels Release Date Has Been Pushed Back To November 2023

Understandably, there isn't a ton that we know for certain about "The Marvels" quite yet. Nia DaCosta, the director of "Little Woods" and "Candyman," is helming the project and co-writing the script with Megan McDonnell, Zeb Wells, and Elissa Karasik. The film will take place after the events of the "Ms. Marvel" limited series, where it was revealed that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) can somehow switch places with her idol, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). This curse will also affect Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who we were introduced to in "WandaVision." Thus, the titular Marvels are formed.

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury, presumably after the events of the upcoming series "Secret Invasion." Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh will reprise their roles from "Ms. Marvel" as Kamala's dysfunctional family. Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon will be playing brand new characters in the MCU, although their exact roles are still unknown.

/Film saw some early footage from "The Marvels" at the 2022 D23 Expo. While it may not have been much, what we saw was pretty intriguing, showcasing the direness of the heroic trio's place-swapping conundrum. We also got to see an unnamed female villain, likely portrayed by Ashton, as well as the return of our favorite Flerken (alien cat), Goose.

"The Marvels," which is a part of the MCU's ongoing Phase 5, will fly into theaters on November 10, 2023.