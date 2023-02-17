Vikings: Valhalla Gets A Season 3 Renewal From Netflix
This year is turning out to be the year of the Vikings. Sure, Robert Eggers' "The Northman" and all its naked fight splendor came out in 2022, but this is the year when "Vinland Saga" finally returns to follow up its complex tale of revenge with a quieter and meditative second season set at a farm, and Netflix also gave us the second season of "Vikings: Valhalla," and all its sexy historical drama and bloody battles.
"Vikings: Valhalla" is, of course, the follow-up to the "Vikings" show that first aired on the History channel a decade ago and became very successful — despite the creator worrying "Vikings" wouldn't make it past season 1. It tells the story of the end of the Viking era, focusing on a variety of characters from different countries and walks of life, as they face the Nordic invasion of England and the rise of Christianity in the Viking world.
Season 2 had our main characters, Leif Freydís and Harald, scatter across Europe as Olaf continued his Christian conquest, forcing every Viking to convert or die. Meanwhile, over in medieval England, trouble brews when someone tries to assassinate Queen Emma, while Earl Godwin's relationship with the crown is tested.
Thankfully, that is not the end of the story. Raise your drinking horn and skål to the gods, because Netflix confirmed "Vikings: Valhalla" is returning for season 3.
More swords and ships
Nowadays it is not a guarantee that a Netflix show will have multiple seasons — or even that a completed film will get released. Times have changed in Hollywood and in the streaming world, so it is genuinely good news for "Vikings" fans to see this show getting a chance to continue telling its story. Netflix even revealed a little teaser that shows what we can expect, promising new locations and also new adventures.
Season 2 ended with Leif and Harald in Constantinople, having earned the favor of the Byzantine Emperor, Romanos. For history nerds, this storyline promises lots of cool battles and exotic locations in Southern Europe. Meanwhile, with Olaf not only dead but killed in defense of his religion, things are bound to get tenser in good old Kattegat. But there are questions remaining, like whether Freydís and her Jomsvikings will truly be left alone in peace — and with the promise of Godwin and Gytha's children being in line for the English throne, we should expect to see some time skips like in the original "Vikings" show.