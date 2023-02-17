Vikings: Valhalla Gets A Season 3 Renewal From Netflix

This year is turning out to be the year of the Vikings. Sure, Robert Eggers' "The Northman" and all its naked fight splendor came out in 2022, but this is the year when "Vinland Saga" finally returns to follow up its complex tale of revenge with a quieter and meditative second season set at a farm, and Netflix also gave us the second season of "Vikings: Valhalla," and all its sexy historical drama and bloody battles.

"Vikings: Valhalla" is, of course, the follow-up to the "Vikings" show that first aired on the History channel a decade ago and became very successful — despite the creator worrying "Vikings" wouldn't make it past season 1. It tells the story of the end of the Viking era, focusing on a variety of characters from different countries and walks of life, as they face the Nordic invasion of England and the rise of Christianity in the Viking world.

Season 2 had our main characters, Leif Freydís and Harald, scatter across Europe as Olaf continued his Christian conquest, forcing every Viking to convert or die. Meanwhile, over in medieval England, trouble brews when someone tries to assassinate Queen Emma, while Earl Godwin's relationship with the crown is tested.

Thankfully, that is not the end of the story. Raise your drinking horn and skål to the gods, because Netflix confirmed "Vikings: Valhalla" is returning for season 3.