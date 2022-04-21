Nudity Was A Necessity For The Northman's Climactic Scene

For those familiar with the work of Robert Eggers — the director behind the buzzy Viking epic "The Northman" — it comes as no surprise that his latest film adheres to the same standard of meticulous period accuracy that has come to define his film career. The story begins in the year 895 A.D., off the coast of Celtic Ireland, before moving to Slavonic Central Europe and, finally, to the rocky shores of Iceland.

Though the entire film was shot in various locations in Ireland, Eggers' team was able to perfectly capture the look and feel of the film's varied settings. In fact, the film's set was so immersive that lead actor Alexander Skarsgård (who plays the vengeful Viking prince Amleth) stated in a recent interview with Indiewire that it was almost too easy to get into character:

"You don't really, as an actor, have to suspend disbelief much because it's all real. When you step onto Fjölnir's [Amleth's uncle, played by Claes Bang] farm in the movie, it's a Viking farm. It was built by scholars, historians, Viking experts. They used the right type of wood. They planted the right type of grass a year before we shot the movie."

Due to this dedication to historical authenticity, the climactic fight scene in "The Northman" also had certain expectations (let's just say that more than one of Amleth's swords is unsheathed). Yet even Skarsgård understood that this wasn't merely a salacious detail added for the voyeurs out there; nudity was an absolute necessity for this scene, even if the mechanics of capturing it ended up leaving more to the imagination than not.