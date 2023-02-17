Everybody Do The Wednesday Dance Because Jenna Ortega Is Making Her SNL Hosting Debut
"Saturday Night Live" has another trio of back-to-back episodes planned from the end of February through the middle of March, and NBC has just announced two very different stars who will be making their hosting debuts in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Woody Harrelson has already been slated to host the first of these three episodes, starting on February 25, which should be a good time. But hot on the trail of a Super Bowl victory, "SNL" is bringing in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host the show on March 4. Bringing athletes in to host can be a mixed bag, because most of them are nowhere near professional actors, and even though they spend a lot of time in the spotlight, it can be pretty awkward to see them try to be funny. But at the same time, a lot of comedy comes from seeing them in such an unnatural habitat. Considering Kelce has quite a big personality, this could be a lot of fun. But he also talks like a douchebro, so we'll see how it goes.
Anyway, the most exciting episode will be coming on March 11, which has "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega coming in to host the show.
Wednesday on Saturday
Jenna Ortega has become one of the most popular young actresses working today. Along with her new role in the "Scream" franchise, not to mention a supporting role in the acclaimed horror movie "X" from 2022, Ortega made huge waves across television with the title role in the "Addams Family" spin-off series "Wednesday," where she plays the outcast daughter of the titular family. The series follows Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school where she must try to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.
"Wednesday" was a huge hit for Netflix, and it turned Ortega into a viral sensation, largely because of that little Wednesday dance number that everyone couldn't get enough of. But Ortega's success didn't come easy, as training for dancing, cello, and fencing was so intense that it brought her to tears. Hopefully, the only tears that will be shed when she hosts "SNL" will be from laughter. It's almost a foregone conclusion that there will be some kind of "Wednesday" based sketch when she hosts the show. After all, Pedro Pascal got to star in a "Last of Us"-inspired sketch based around "Mario Kart," so we hope Jenna Ortega gets to have a similar kind of fun.
Jenna Ortega will be joined by The 1975 as musical guest.