Everybody Do The Wednesday Dance Because Jenna Ortega Is Making Her SNL Hosting Debut

"Saturday Night Live" has another trio of back-to-back episodes planned from the end of February through the middle of March, and NBC has just announced two very different stars who will be making their hosting debuts in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Woody Harrelson has already been slated to host the first of these three episodes, starting on February 25, which should be a good time. But hot on the trail of a Super Bowl victory, "SNL" is bringing in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host the show on March 4. Bringing athletes in to host can be a mixed bag, because most of them are nowhere near professional actors, and even though they spend a lot of time in the spotlight, it can be pretty awkward to see them try to be funny. But at the same time, a lot of comedy comes from seeing them in such an unnatural habitat. Considering Kelce has quite a big personality, this could be a lot of fun. But he also talks like a douchebro, so we'll see how it goes.

Anyway, the most exciting episode will be coming on March 11, which has "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega coming in to host the show.