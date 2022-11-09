Jenna Ortega Wasn't Sure About Wednesday, But Couldn't Pass Up A Call With Tim Burton

In March of 2010, Deadline announced that Tim Burton was officially in production on a stop-motion animated version of "The Addams Family," based on the famously macabre Chas Addams comic strips that ran in the New Yorker. The ghoulish characters were to be designed to look like their original drawings, and it was to be released in black and white. The project was canceled, rumor has it, when Universal lost the film rights to the property. Burton did not make "The Addams Family," but he did end up leaning into a black and white, stop-motion animated film in 2013 with "Frankenweenie," a remake of his 1984 live-action short film. MGM eventually took the reins on the "Family," and released a CGI animated film in 2019. MGM's film, which starred Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac, was popular enough to warrant a sequel in 2021.

With the Addams in the consciousness, it seemed that the iron was once again hot for Burton to strike. Debuting on Netflix on November 23 will be "Wednesday," a live-action series about the Addams' daughter, now a gloomy, murderous teenage goth, going to high school. Burton will serve as executive producer and will direct the show's first four episodes.

Wednesday Addams will be played by Jenna Ortega from "Jane the Virgin," the fifth "Scream" film, and Ti West's "X." In a bout of pop culture synergy, Christina Ricci — who played the young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film version — will also appear on the Netflix show. Also, to further the fun, Ortega and Ricci interviewed one another back in October for Interview Magazine, discussing their respective approaches to the same character.