Early Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenings Made Kang The 'Highest-Testing Villain'

When "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" finally hits theaters this weekend, it'll mark the beginning of Marvel's Phase 5, laying the groundwork for both the multiverse and the new Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ready or not, Kang (Jonathan Majors) is coming and it'll take more than a single Ant-Man movie to stop him. My condolences in advance to Scott Lang and his family — as much as I'd love to see Paul Rudd continue his stream of happy-go-lucky lighthearted heist movies, it's hard to imagine the bug-based Supe making it out of this one unscathed. Already, in the brief glimpses we've caught, Kang has made it clear that he won't be pulling his punches when it comes to getting what he wants.

First seen in the season 1 finale of "Loki," Kang is already on his second iteration thanks to the multiverse. And it's safe to assume that there will be many more to come because the introduction of the famed conqueror has been a long time coming. Chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained:

"For years, we've always had the inkling that Kang would be an amazing follow-up to Thanos. He's got that equal stature in the comics, but he's a completely different villain. Mainly, that's because he's multiple villains. He's so unique from Thanos, which we really liked."

But figuring out the villain is just one piece of the puzzle. From there, finding the right performer to bring Kang to life was crucial.