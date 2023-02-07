Jonathan Majors' Earliest Roles Were Heavily Impacted By Sidney Poitier's Advice To Denzel Washington

Already 2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's rise these past few years has been nothing short of meteoric, and with three films poised to premiere in back-to-back consecutive months, his star is all but cemented in Hollywood. Majors credits his success to a series of shrewd choices at the beginning of his career, a time that's decidedly tough for young actors. It can be easy to give into the lure of a project when you're a starving artist — to work just for the sake of saying you're working, regardless of the quality of the project — but Majors has always been choosy with that sort of thing.

Even in the early days of his career, Majors rarely felt pressure to say yes. "Maybe that's my Texas confidence, but I always said no," the actor recently told Ebony. It's never been about the path of least resistance: "I pick roles where I go, 'Is this going to challenge me to be a better human being? Is it going to hurt? Is it going to scare me?'" Part of that discipline definitely has something to do with his upbringing — but it was also inspired by a conversation between two of his heroes, Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington.