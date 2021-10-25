The Harder They Fall Star Jonathan Majors Shares What He Learned By Playing His Character [Interview]

Speaking of your antagonist, you only have a couple of scenes, but you have these intense moments with Idris Elba. What was it like going head to head with that character?

Nat Love and Rufus Buck... It's a nightmare. It's a nightmare for Nat. [Rufus] is the boogeyman, he's the monster under the bed. I met this guy when he was... that's one of the most interesting parts about the psychology of Nat Love is that he meets his adversary, his nemesis, and he's a lot smaller. He's a boy. And this man comes in, right? That's terrifying. That's called arrested development. He will always be the Big Bad Wolf to Nat. And it's not that Nat grows up, it's that his courage grows and his rage grows that gives him the energy and the focus to go after him. He just has to do it. He has to do it. And the seed of that, the watering of that all comes from his love for his mother and his father.

So that's what we're filled up with in the scenes. And then you have a player like Idris Elba who's coming in and is using all his faculties to be present with you, to allow you to unload, and to also unload on you. Right. So then it becomes a matter of physics. Where he goes bang, I go, boom. He goes boom, I go bang. And then we're just building, building, building, building, building, building, building, and somebody shooting it. And there you are.

So it was a great deal of fun, to say the least, and also it's a very opening process on how to stay vulnerable in such a moment. Because you look at the two of us, Idris Elba and myself... I mean, it's 'Dris! It's 'Dris! Oh, man! But you see us transcend what folks think big muscular guys should do. You know what strong leads and a villain and a hero should do, right. We transcend that. We break that mold in that way, and expand it in such a beautiful way, I feel. And you can only do that if you've got somebody that's going to go there with you and that's going to push you and you can push just as hard. So that's what that's like.

Your character also exists in Jeymes' precursor film, "They Die By Dawn," played by the late Michael K. Did that version of the character inform your approach at all?

Actually, no. I watched it, and I watched it once, and then that was it. And I was watching for, because Michael and I internally share a great deal of similarities, but cinema is, you're photographing it. Right. And so we're different bodies. We're different men, different artists. So there was no way I was going to be able to do it. There was no way I was going to be able to do what Mike does. Nobody can, I can't do that. I can't do that. You know what I mean? I got to do it my way. I got to do it my way. So I was watching that film for kind of the relationship between Jeymes and the camera, and how he worked it out. But no, Mike's portrayal of his Nat Love, it's just so gorgeous. So gorgeous. And I think the thing we do share is just the heartache, the heartache that Nat carries, which is specific to Nat in the eyes, the way that heartache manifests itself in the eyes was something that I did notice in Michael's portrayal and agreed with that.

You've said that all of your characters teach you something. What do you think you're going to take away from being Nat Love?

Oh, wow. I mean, wow, what did Nat say to me? Nat's calm. Nat teaches calm and balance in a way. That's his whole thing that he's trying to get at, balance and fairness. Right. Keep keeping score, and trying to zero out. That's what Nat is all about. He's trying to zero out, he's trying to just get back to normal. And that's something to take from, for me, because I live in such extremes sometimes. You're out, you're pushing, you're pushing, you're pushing, but then somebody has to find a way to get back home. Right. You always come back home, is kind of what Nat, if I'd say anything, that'd be it. At least that's what it is right now.

