Jonathan Majors' Bodybuilder Transformation For Magazine Dreams Took A Hard Psychological Toll

Between the Sundance premiere of "Magazine Dreams" in January, and the theatrical release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III" in February and March, Jonathan Majors has really come out swinging as one to watch in 2023. The trailers for "Quantumania" and "Creed III" alternatively paint Majors as a supervillain with the ability to "shatter timelines" and a more grounded ex-convict-turned-boxer, ready for a grudge match against his old pal, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan).

Majors' role as troubled bodybuilder Killian Maddox in "Magazine Dreams" is a little more complicated. In his /Film review of "Magazine Dreams," Chris Evangelista likened the character to "God's Lonely Man," Travis Bickle, in "Taxi Driver," adding that the movie "will alienate some viewers, but even those who aren't able to get on board with what [writer-director Elijah] Bynum is doing will be unable to deny how incredible Jonathan Majors is."

Visually, all we have to go on so far for "Magazine Dreams" is one promo image of Majors in silhouette, his ripped bodybuilder's physique spilling out of a thong (see below). However, in conjunction with the film's festival premiere, Majors has been doing some press — as opposed to bench presses — and it sounds like the role of Killian was both physically and mentally demanding.

We heard previously that Majors had to consume over 6,000 calories a day for "Magazine Dreams," but that doesn't mean he was shoveling french fries into his mouth. In an interview with Deadline, Majors indicated that he had to give those up. He also acknowledged the "parallels to 'Taxi Driver' [...] in that we're talking about an isolated individual, and the extremes they will go though, to feel present." But he said "Magazine Dreams" goes its own way, and the isolation pushed him to the very limits psychologically.