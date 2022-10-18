Jonathan Majors' Creed III Antagonist Is A 'Pivotal' Person From Adonis' Past

The "Rocky" franchise is the closest we've ever gotten to a good live-action anime franchise. Really, when you think about it, it has every element of a good anime: an underdog protagonist you love to root for, a group of friends that support him and help him win through the power of friendship, training arcs, power-ups, special moves, and plenty of tournament arcs. While Rocky (and now Creed) may be the star of the franchise, it also follows the rules of anime by having memorable and sometimes cartoonish antagonists.

Indeed, as great as Rocky is, he is only as good as his opponents. From Apollo Creed to Clubber Lang to Ivan Drago, the "Rocky" franchise is full of memorable villains you love to hate. Sadly, "Creed" has been kind of lacking in the antagonist department. Adonis' first opponent, Ricky Conlan, was some random fighter who wasn't really interested in our hero, while "Creed II" antagonist Viktor Drago had more of a connection to the "Rocky" franchise and never fully, properly connected with Adonis.

That is all meant to change with "Creed III," which features the return of Michael B. Jordan as Adonis and serves as the actor's directorial debut. The film is aiming to showcase a far more personal fight than we've seen in this sequel franchise yet, with a villain that is pivotal to Adonis' past and present. It helps that none other than Jonathan Majors himself will play the villain, Damian "Dame" Anderson.