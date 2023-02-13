Pedro Pascal 'Can't See S**t' With His Mandalorian Helmet On

In season 3 of "The Mandalorian," the age-old debate shall continue: helmet on or off? Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) spent most of his life staying true to the strict rules of his clan and making sure no other living being would ever see his face. But one adopted child and a complete upheaval of his life later, that rule has officially been broken. He even let baby Grogu touch his face in the season 2 finale! Adorable as that sounds, some see breaking the creed of his clan as an unforgivable act. Others are a lot less concerned about who has seen Din's face and way more concerned about why the helmet is so damn heavy.

The man in question is, of course, Pedro Pascal, who told Empire Magazine that wearing Din's Beskar outfit is "like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it." Which is to say that despite the extra weight, it fits him perfectly. For Pascal, the importance of Din's armor is so much bigger than just keeping him safe from (oh so many) enemies. It allows him to fully embrace the character. Pascal explained, "When it's on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector."

That being said, he did note one very distinct caveat: once the helmet is on, the rest of the world disappears. Pascal said, "It's ironic that you can't see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real –- but you can't see s**t!"

Yes, the tragedy of the Mandalorian helmet is a two-way street. Not only are we robbed of the opportunity to lay eyes on Pedro Pascal's face — the poor guy can't see a damn thing once he's in costume.