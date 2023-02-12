Will Ferrell Enters Stranger Things, Squid Game, And Bridgerton In GM's Netflix Super Bowl Commercial

Netflix is making moves to have more environmentally friendly sets, and they're announcing their first steps towards that in a big way. During the 2023 Super Bowl, the streamer revealed it has partnered with General Motors to showcase their lineup of electric cars in future productions. They also recruited Will Ferrell to break the news, having him drive through various Netflix productions as he talks about this latest partnership.

You might be wondering how exactly that'll work with every Netflix property, and thankfully, Ferrell's got the answer for you. As he demonstrates in increasingly bizarre fashion, programs that take place in the current day or the future, such as "Army of the Dead" or "Squid Game," will feature electric GM cars. However, don't expect period pieces like "Bridgerton" or "Stranger Things" to suddenly get a modern upgrade. This partnership will also extend to the streamer's unscripted slate, which includes the addictive "Love is Blind."

Priah Ferguson steals the show in a brief cameo as her "Stranger Things" character, Erica Sinclair, especially opposite the Dustin-impersonating Ferrell. Even outside of the commercial, the actual act is commendable. Electric cars are healthier alternatives to gas-powered cars, so if a partnership like this is what they have to do to normalize these vehicles, then more power to them. It's a small thing in the grand scheme of things, sure, but small steps like these can eventually lead to greater change. Check out the entire advertisement below.