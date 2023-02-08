Netflix Rolls Out International Plan To Charge For Extra Accounts

According to Netflix, the rumors of its egregious password-withholding tactics have been greatly exaggerated. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean users will be free to share their passwords as freely as they previously could have. The platform announced a new plan to charge out-of-house profiles on accounts an extra fee for continued usage. The beta for this plan is rolling out across countries like Canada and Portugal, and can be applicable for up to two extra profiles depending on the subscription plan.

"Members on our Standard or Premium plan in many countries," wrote Netflix's Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long in a statement, "can add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don't live with — each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password."

This isn't the only development in the ongoing Netflix password-sharing saga. The streamer confirmed that all profiles moving forward will have to rely on a primary network that all devices should be connected to. However, Long wrote that they will "help members set this up" at a later date.

The additional profile fees currently cost CAD$7.99 in Canada and Euro 3.99 in Portugal. In the other two countries participating in the beta, the fees will range from Euro 5.99 in Spain and NZD$7.99 in New Zealand.