Netflix Rolls Out International Plan To Charge For Extra Accounts
According to Netflix, the rumors of its egregious password-withholding tactics have been greatly exaggerated. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean users will be free to share their passwords as freely as they previously could have. The platform announced a new plan to charge out-of-house profiles on accounts an extra fee for continued usage. The beta for this plan is rolling out across countries like Canada and Portugal, and can be applicable for up to two extra profiles depending on the subscription plan.
"Members on our Standard or Premium plan in many countries," wrote Netflix's Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long in a statement, "can add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don't live with — each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password."
This isn't the only development in the ongoing Netflix password-sharing saga. The streamer confirmed that all profiles moving forward will have to rely on a primary network that all devices should be connected to. However, Long wrote that they will "help members set this up" at a later date.
The additional profile fees currently cost CAD$7.99 in Canada and Euro 3.99 in Portugal. In the other two countries participating in the beta, the fees will range from Euro 5.99 in Spain and NZD$7.99 in New Zealand.
The elephant in the device-sharing room
Curiously, the announcement failed to clarify whether they will continue to verify devices that try to use Netflix outside of this primary network, such as when a paying profile member travels. The new statement says that "members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV." However, they had previously said that a verification process will take place if they do, and the Netflix Help Center page that announced this has been wiped. As we at /Film previously reported, it had said:
"When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household."
It's unclear whether Netflix is walking back on this decision or if they still plan to implement it in the future. Regardless, these new plans to squash persistent password-sharing might be a double-edged sword. Sure, an extra six bucks for a $20-per-month Netflix subscription might not be too terribly bad of an uptick, but that also begs a certain question. Is Netflix's American catalog worth this much money to stick around for, and will the catalogs of other countries still be available using a VPN? That looks to be undetermined for right now, and here's to hoping we'll get the answer sooner rather than later.